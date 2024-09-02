© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Philly Airport Dogs Win Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 2, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
By an overwhelming vote, WCLV listeners chose the airport therapy dogs, who recently observed an important anniversary. The Pet News can be heard every Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time on WCLV 90.3, online at wclv.org, or on the free Ideastream Public Media app. Voting takes place by phone and e-mail Fridays starting at 7:25, with the winner announced just before 10 a.m.
Arts & Culture
