From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Philly Airport Dogs Win Pet News of the Week
By an overwhelming vote, WCLV listeners chose the airport therapy dogs, who recently observed an important anniversary. The Pet News can be heard every Monday through Thursday at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time on WCLV 90.3, online at wclv.org, or on the free Ideastream Public Media app. Voting takes place by phone and e-mail Fridays starting at 7:25, with the winner announced just before 10 a.m.