Northeast Ohio Swifties gather at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Taylor Swift Fan Day

Hundreds of Swifties and tortured poets alike descended upon the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Downtown Cleveland Friday for Taylor Swift Fan Day, celebrating the release of the pop superstar's 11th studio album.

Fans traveled across the region to sing and dance, make friendship bracelets and view some of the outfits Swift wore in various music videos and performances, including her iconic "Folklore" cardigan.

Ryan Loem / Ideastream Public Media Akron resident Megan Woods and her daughter Aubree Woods, 9, look at Taylor Swift memorabilia at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Swift surprised fans early this morning when she revealed that her 16-song record she released at midnight was actually a double album titled “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” with 15 additional songs. April 19, 2024

The singer’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Her Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert of all time, and her newest album "The Tortured Poet's Department" is already breaking records. Within 12 hours of its release, the surprise double album became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day in 2024, according to Billboard.

"She understands how you feel in a way that it seems nobody else really has been able to put into words," said 33-year-old Sydney Cunningham, who traveled to the Rock Hall from Ashtabula with her mom and daughter. "She has such a gift for metaphors. It's just poetic."

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Friends Maggie Gatewood (left) and Jo LaFleme dance and sing along to Taylor Swift songs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Taylor Swift Fan Day on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Swift is not eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame until 2031 — 25 years after the release of her first record — but Amanda Pecsenye, the museum's director of curatorial affairs, said they wanted to bring together Swift's multi-generational fanbase and celebrate the effect she's had on the music industry.

"She has an amazing, supportive and creative fan base, and I think she's such a great artist," Pecsenye said. "She herself is so creative and dabbles in so many different genres and is just also a strong, businesswoman who's totally in charge of her career. So she's, definitely someone worth celebrating."

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Taylor Swift fans gathered at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday for special events in celebration of the artist’s album release. Taylor Swift’s new album was for sale in the Rock Hall’s gift shop. April 19, 2024

58-year-old Debbie Fay of Youngstown and Lucia Martuccio were among the scores of fans enjoying a DJ spinning remixes of Taylor songs in the museum's atrium. The pair met as part of a breast cancer survivor group and bonded over their love of Swift.

"She’s just it," Fay said. "She is, to me, the modern-day Dolly [Parton]. You know, Dolly is a legend. Taylor is a legend already. ... I mean, listen to her! I mean, she just makes you feel good. She makes me feel good."

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Cleveland resident Rachel Hunt, who goes by DJ Guilty Pleasures, plays Taylor Swift songs at the Rock Hall.

The event was on Martuccio's 44th birthday; two times "22," she quipped in a nod to Swift's 2013 hit song. She said she stayed up until midnight to listen to the new album and when Swift announced a surprise 2 a.m. drop of 15 additional tracks, she woke up to listen to the rest.

"I love how genuine she is. I love her music. She's generous. And I love how in love she is right now, too," she said, referencing Swift's boyfriend, NFL star and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce.

Ryan Loew / Ideastream Public Media Sarrah Master, 18, of Garrettsville, Ohio, makes a friendship bracelet that includes the letters for “Taylor” at the Rock Hall.

Last month, the Rock Hall hosted a Beyonce fan event the same day the singer released "Cowboy Carter." Though neither Swift nor Beyonce are yet inducted into the Hall of Fame, Pecsenye said the museum is considering offering more of these events in the future. This year's nominated inductees include the likes of Mariah Carey, Cher and the Dave Mathews Band.