Northeast Ohio Swifties gather at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Taylor Swift Fan Day

Ideastream Public Media | By Abbey Marshall
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:54 PM EDT
Cleveland resident Chris Thompson takes a photo of his daughter Brooklynn Thompson, 9, during Taylor Swift Fan Day at the Rock Hall. April 19, 2024
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland resident Chris Thompson takes a photo of his daughter Brooklynn Thompson, 9, during Taylor Swift Fan Day at the Rock Hall. April 19, 2024

Hundreds of Swifties and tortured poets alike descended upon the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Downtown Cleveland Friday for Taylor Swift Fan Day, celebrating the release of the pop superstar's 11th studio album.

Fans traveled across the region to sing and dance, make friendship bracelets and view some of the outfits Swift wore in various music videos and performances, including her iconic "Folklore" cardigan.

Akron resident Megan Woods and her daughter Aubree Woods, 9, look at Taylor Swift memorabilia at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Swift surprised fans early this morning when she revealed that her 16-song record she released at midnight was actually a double album titled “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology,” with 15 additional songs. April 19, 2024
Ryan Loem
/
Ideastream Public Media
Akron resident Megan Woods and her daughter Aubree Woods, 9, look at Taylor Swift memorabilia at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Swift surprised fans early this morning when she revealed that her 16-song record she released at midnight was actually a double album titled "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," with 15 additional songs. April 19, 2024

The singer’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent years. Her Eras Tour is the highest-grossing concert of all time, and her newest album "The Tortured Poet's Department" is already breaking records. Within 12 hours of its release, the surprise double album became Spotify's most streamed album in a single day in 2024, according to Billboard.

"She understands how you feel in a way that it seems nobody else really has been able to put into words," said 33-year-old Sydney Cunningham, who traveled to the Rock Hall from Ashtabula with her mom and daughter. "She has such a gift for metaphors. It's just poetic."

Friends Maggie Gatewood (left) and Jo LaFleme dance and sing along to Taylor Swift songs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Taylor Swift Fan Day on Friday, April 19, 2024.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Friends Maggie Gatewood (left) and Jo LaFleme dance and sing along to Taylor Swift songs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during Taylor Swift Fan Day on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Swift is not eligible to be inducted into the Hall of Fame until 2031 — 25 years after the release of her first record — but Amanda Pecsenye, the museum's director of curatorial affairs, said they wanted to bring together Swift's multi-generational fanbase and celebrate the effect she's had on the music industry.

"She has an amazing, supportive and creative fan base, and I think she's such a great artist," Pecsenye said. "She herself is so creative and dabbles in so many different genres and is just also a strong, businesswoman who's totally in charge of her career. So she's, definitely someone worth celebrating."

Taylor Swift fans gathered at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday for special events in celebration of the artist’s album release. Taylor Swift’s new album was for sale in the Rock Hall’s gift shop. April 19, 2024
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Taylor Swift fans gathered at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday for special events in celebration of the artist's album release. Taylor Swift's new album was for sale in the Rock Hall's gift shop. April 19, 2024

58-year-old Debbie Fay of Youngstown and Lucia Martuccio were among the scores of fans enjoying a DJ spinning remixes of Taylor songs in the museum's atrium. The pair met as part of a breast cancer survivor group and bonded over their love of Swift.

"She’s just it," Fay said. "She is, to me, the modern-day Dolly [Parton]. You know, Dolly is a legend. Taylor is a legend already. ... I mean, listen to her! I mean, she just makes you feel good. She makes me feel good."

Cleveland resident Rachel Hunt, who goes by DJ Guilty Pleasures, plays Taylor Swift songs at the Rock Hall.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Cleveland resident Rachel Hunt, who goes by DJ Guilty Pleasures, plays Taylor Swift songs at the Rock Hall.

The event was on Martuccio's 44th birthday; two times "22," she quipped in a nod to Swift's 2013 hit song. She said she stayed up until midnight to listen to the new album and when Swift announced a surprise 2 a.m. drop of 15 additional tracks, she woke up to listen to the rest.

"I love how genuine she is. I love her music. She's generous. And I love how in love she is right now, too," she said, referencing Swift's boyfriend, NFL star and Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce.

Sarrah Master, 18, of Garrettsville, Ohio, makes a friendship bracelet that includes the letters for “Taylor” at the Rock Hall.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Sarrah Master, 18, of Garrettsville, Ohio, makes a friendship bracelet that includes the letters for "Taylor" at the Rock Hall.

Last month, the Rock Hall hosted a Beyonce fan event the same day the singer released "Cowboy Carter." Though neither Swift nor Beyonce are yet inducted into the Hall of Fame, Pecsenye said the museum is considering offering more of these events in the future. This year's nominated inductees include the likes of Mariah Carey, Cher and the Dave Mathews Band.
Tags
Arts & Culture Taylor Swift Rock & Roll Hall of Famearts and culture
Abbey Marshall
Abbey Marshall covers Cleveland-area government and politics for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Abbey Marshall