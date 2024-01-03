5 things to do in NEO: Icy First Friday in Canton, Latin jazz and more

First Friday in Canton

Downtown Canton’s First Friday of 2024 is coming in hot with an icy winter theme. The event kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. and includes an ice carving competition. Horse-drawn carriage rides will take visitors around the streets of Downtown to view the many sculptures, or you can peruse them by foot. Participating businesses and galleries will also be open for browsing, and a viewing of the movie “Ice Age” hits the big screen at Canton Centennial Plaza at 8 p.m.



Bop along to Latin jazz

Two legendary Cleveland performers appear together at the BOP STOP in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood Friday night in a show sure to get the crowd on their feet. Percussionist Sammy Deleon and pianist Jackie Warren bring on the beats of Latin jazz, merengue, salsa and more. The performance begins at 7 p.m., and tickets are available in advance or at the door.



Sowing winter seeds

Learn the basics of botany and how to plan for your spring garden with a winter sowing workshop at Lorain County Community College in Elyria. This free, hands-on workshop is hosted by the Greater Cleveland chapter of Wild Ones and LCCC Specialty Gardens. Participants will learn how native plants benefit local wildlife. The workshop takes place Saturday from 12-1 p.m. Seeds will be provided, and registration is required.



Magic in Playhouse Square

Prepare to be mystified in the Mimi Ohio Theatre by a show that’s fit for all ages. The Champions of Magic is a group of five illusionists, each with a set of unique abilities. Mind-reading, levitation, daring escapes and disappearing acts come to Playhouse Square in Cleveland with performances Friday at 3 and 7 p.m., and Saturday at noon and 4 p.m.



Bluegrass among the books

The Fine Arts Lobby of Cleveland Public Library’s main building in Downtown Cleveland welcomes Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band as part of its Music at Main series. At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the sounds of bluegrass will fill the marble hallways as Kovac, a mainstay for decades in the local music scene, jams with his band for visitors to enjoy. All performances in the series are free and all ages are welcome.