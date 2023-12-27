© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

5 things to do in NEO: Bird count at Mentor Marsh, Yule Log Festival and more

Ideastream Public Media | By Jean-Marie Papoi
Published December 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST
The annual Christmas bird count takes place throughout the country every year at the end of December. There are several Northeast Ohio locations that participate, including Mentor Marsh.
Suzy Horvath
/
Cleveland Museum of Natural History
The annual Christmas bird count takes place throughout the country every year at the end of December. There are several Northeast Ohio locations that participate, including Mentor Marsh.

Be a part of the annual Christmas bird count in Mentor, step back to Elizabethan times with the Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival or participate in story time with nature. There's plenty of arts and culture to enjoy this week in Northeast Ohio.

Annual Christmas Bird Count

More than 120 years ago, the National Audubon Society began a Christmas Bird Count where volunteers across the nation gathered to count birds in specific regions. The collected data is used throughout the year by researchers and biologists to study the health and status of bird populations. Be a part of this year’s census in Northeast Ohio on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. at Mentor Marsh. Registration is required and binoculars are available for borrowing.

Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival

Step back in time to the Elizabethan era with the 61st annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival. Two performances of this free event take place Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., at Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland. Join in singing familiar carols with the cast and choir and enjoy the sights of period costumes and décor. Special cast members include a donkey, camel and goats. A feast of ham, plum pudding and mincemeat pie will be available after the second show.

New Year’s around the world

Learn about traditions from countries across the globe at a New Year’s open house at the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Saturday. Families and children of all ages are welcome to enjoy crafts, activities and a dance party. The event takes place from 12-4 p.m., with a countdown to a balloon drop at 3 p.m. Registration is required.

Story Stroll through nature

Bundle up and get to know nature’s habits in the winter months with a Story Stroll through the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation in North Olmsted. Join a naturalist and grab a book while walking through the park and searching for animals. Schedule a stroll on either Friday or Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

‘Little Women’

There are a few opportunities left to catch a performance of “Little Women” on stage at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Follow the four March sisters as they learn about love, loss and family in Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age tale. The final five performances run Thursday through Dec. 31.
Tags
Arts & Culture Arts Features & InterviewsThings to Do in Northeast Ohio
Jean-Marie Papoi
Jean-Marie Papoi is a digital producer for the arts & culture team at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Jean-Marie Papoi