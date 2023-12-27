5 things to do in NEO: Bird count at Mentor Marsh, Yule Log Festival and more

Annual Christmas Bird Count

More than 120 years ago, the National Audubon Society began a Christmas Bird Count where volunteers across the nation gathered to count birds in specific regions. The collected data is used throughout the year by researchers and biologists to study the health and status of bird populations. Be a part of this year’s census in Northeast Ohio on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. at Mentor Marsh. Registration is required and binoculars are available for borrowing.



Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival

Step back in time to the Elizabethan era with the 61st annual Boar's Head and Yule Log Festival. Two performances of this free event take place Saturday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., at Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland. Join in singing familiar carols with the cast and choir and enjoy the sights of period costumes and décor. Special cast members include a donkey, camel and goats. A feast of ham, plum pudding and mincemeat pie will be available after the second show.



New Year’s around the world

Learn about traditions from countries across the globe at a New Year’s open house at the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Saturday. Families and children of all ages are welcome to enjoy crafts, activities and a dance party. The event takes place from 12-4 p.m., with a countdown to a balloon drop at 3 p.m. Registration is required.



Story Stroll through nature

Bundle up and get to know nature’s habits in the winter months with a Story Stroll through the Cleveland Metroparks Rocky River Reservation in North Olmsted. Join a naturalist and grab a book while walking through the park and searching for animals. Schedule a stroll on either Friday or Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.



‘Little Women’

There are a few opportunities left to catch a performance of “Little Women” on stage at Dobama Theatre in Cleveland Heights. Follow the four March sisters as they learn about love, loss and family in Louisa May Alcott’s classic coming-of-age tale. The final five performances run Thursday through Dec. 31.