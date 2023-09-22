© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

WCLV Listeners Choose Yoda the "Subduer" as the Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published September 22, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT
Kotbaiyn
/
Shutterstock

Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was credited by law enforcement officials for apprehending a suspect on the run recently in Pennsylvania. Yoda's actions appealed to WCLV listeners, who voted his story the Pet News of the Week. Placing second was Giles, the "couch kitty," who was successfully freed after being trapped in his owners' fold-up couch.

Thanks to all who voted, and please vote again next Friday!

Arts & Culture
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber