WCLV Listeners Choose Yoda the "Subduer" as the Pet News of the Week

Yoda, a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois, was credited by law enforcement officials for apprehending a suspect on the run recently in Pennsylvania. Yoda's actions appealed to WCLV listeners, who voted his story the Pet News of the Week. Placing second was Giles, the "couch kitty," who was successfully freed after being trapped in his owners' fold-up couch.

Thanks to all who voted, and please vote again next Friday!

