Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Corgi Beach Takeover Wins Pet News of the Week June 30!

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published July 1, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT
The Pet News voting on June 30 was quite brisk, but the corgis on the beach at a local fundraising event in Seaside, Oregon, won by two votes. Somewhere up in Heaven, her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is smiling....

Thank you to all who voted. The Pet News is heard Monday through Thursday (except holidays) at 7:25 a.m. Eastern Time on WCLV 90.3 and online. The Pet News voting takes place Fridays from 7:25 until the Movie Quiz at 9:25, with the results announced at 10 and posted here.

Jacqueline Gerber
