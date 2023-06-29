Pet News of the Week

WCLV listeners voted for the "Mo," the Florida horse that, frightened by another equine, ran up onto its owner's deck, off the edge of the deck and into the owner's above-ground swimming pool. Mo was promptly rescued by firefighters, with the assistance of a tractor. Note: The photo is not that of the Mo, but of a horse that appears to be an accomplished swimmer.

