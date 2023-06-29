© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Pet News of the Week

Ideastream Public Media | By Jacqueline Gerber
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT
Richard Juilliart
/
Shutterstock`

WCLV listeners voted for the "Mo," the Florida horse that, frightened by another equine, ran up onto its owner's deck, off the edge of the deck and into the owner's above-ground swimming pool. Mo was promptly rescued by firefighters, with the assistance of a tractor. Note: The photo is not that of the Mo, but of a horse that appears to be an accomplished swimmer.

Thanks to all who voted, and please vote every Friday morning beginning at 7:25 a.m. ET!

Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
See stories by Jacqueline Gerber