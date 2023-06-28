Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb working with Kid Cudi to possibly un-cancel music festival

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb had a brush with showbiz Wednesday, speaking with Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi about reviving the Moon Man’s Landing festival.

The Shaker Heights native’s on-again/off-again music fest was slated to happen August 19. Originally scheduled to be another outdoor event, he moved this year’s festival to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“Instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys weren't feeling it,” he tweeted Tuesday, announcing the cancellation of the indoor version. He further stated that the festival could return next year, but “over an hour outside Cleveland.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb then got involved, asking Cudi to contact him and stating on Twitter that the city never received a permit application for the festival. That was followed by a tweet around noon Wednesday from the hip-hop star, stating that he had spoken with Bibb and was working to find a way to still hold the festival this year. Bibb spokesperson Marie Zickefoose confirmed only that, “The Mayor and Kid Cudi chatted at noon today, and we are working on potential solutions.”

This year's festival was to include $uicideboy$, Bashfortheworld, Chelsea Pastel, Coi Leray, Siena Bella and Lil Uzi Vert.

The first Moon Man's Landing festival happened last September in the Flats. Participants included Don Toliver, Playboi Carti, Haim, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Pusha T, Jaden and Chip tha Ripper.

Kid Cudi tweeted that part of the reason for creating the Moon Man's Landing music festival is because there was nothing like it for him when he was growing up in Cleveland, Shaker Heights and Solon in the 1980s and '90s.