5 things to do in NEO: Akron Lunar New Year, Ice Festival and more

Akron Lunar New Year

Celebrate the year of the rabbit at the Akron Civic Theatre Saturday, Jan. 28. Performances will include numerous dance groups, a children’s play, fashion show and more, beginning inside at 6 p.m. Then the party moves outdoors for fireworks over Lock 3 Downtown.

Crocker Park Ice Festival

Be mesmerized by ice sculptors at Crocker Park in Westlake Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29. Artists will carve their works between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day, and the sculptures will be placed throughout Crocker Park. Don’t miss the live music either, both days between 12- 4 p.m., featuring Apostle Jones, Brent Kirby, Dynamic Duo and Strum & Strummer.

New exhibits at moCa

Winter exhibitions open inside the Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland Friday, Jan. 27. “Big Butch Synergy” features a series of large-scale paintings by Nina Chanel exploring expression of Black masculine women. “We Art Dust and Shadow” is Sam Falls first solo show and includes paintings, sculptures and photographs created in and with nature. “Someone, Somewhere, Something” is Cleveland artist Amber N. Ford’s audio installation designed to make space for grief and healing and presented at sites throughout the museum.

‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’

Avenue Arts presents the lively musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at the Cultural Center Theater in Canton. See what happens when six spellers go head-to-head. Performances run Friday, Jan. 27, through Feb. 5.

Orchids Forever

It’s time again for the annual orchid show at the Cleveland Botanical Garden in University Circle. Step into a colorful display featuring 100 different types of orchids and bring your smart phone to snap photos among the beautiful blooms. Orchids Forever opens Saturday, Jan. 28, and continues through March 12.