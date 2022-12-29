Things to do in NEO: Usher in 2023 with concerts, art and celebrations

Canton Museum of Art

With four winter exhibits to check out, stop by the Canton Museum of Art. “Right Place: Right Time” presents work by Robert Coleman Jackson, who blends humor and pop culture in his contemporary still-life paintings. “Color Wonder” features selections from the museum’s collection in a rainbow of hues. The museum is open this week on Thursday, Friday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. The museum is closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Joe in Akron

Kick back to the smooth sounds of R&B singer Joe at the Akron Civic Theatre Friday, Dec. 30, at 8 p.m. His decades-long music career has been influenced by gospel stars like the Winans as well as soul legends like Marvin Gaye.

Kwanzaa Celebration

Enjoy an afternoon of history and culture at the annual Kwanzaa celebration at the Cleveland History Center Saturday, Dec. 31, 12-3 p.m. There will be presentations, crafts for kids and live jazz music from the JT Lynch Saxophone Ensemble.

Boar’s Head and Yule Festival

A tradition dating back to 1961 continues in Cleveland with the return of the Boar’s Head and Yule Festival Saturday, Dec. 31, at Trinity Cathedral. This Elizabethan Christmas Pageant kicks off at 2 p.m., featuring bagpipes, costumed performers, animals and the opportunity for audience participation singing familiar carols.

Cleveland Pops

Spend New Year’s Eve with the Cleveland Pops at Severance Saturday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. The main concert features the music of James Bond followed by more entertainment from the Cleveland Pops Jazz Ensemble and Replay the Band as well as a midnight balloon drop.