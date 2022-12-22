Things to Do: ‘Hamilton’ at Playhouse Square, ‘Akron Nutcracker' and more

‘Hamilton’ in the house

The beloved Lin-Manuel Miranda musical continues its run in the KeyBank State Theatre in Playhouse Square now through Jan. 15. "Hamilton" features a variety of musical genres from rap to hip-hop to jazz. There’s also a digital lottery for anyone looking to snag a seat for $10.

‘The Akron Nutcracker’

The Dance Institute at the University of Akron presents a locally inspired production of the holiday ballet in collaboration with Verb Ballets and the Akron Symphony. “The Akron Nutcracker: A Holiday in the Rubber City” brings audiences the sights and sounds of 1930s Akron along with live orchestration on Thursday, Dec. 22, and Friday, Dec. 23, at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall with both performances at 7:30 p.m.

Twinkle in the 216

The Cleveland Botanical Garden decked its halls with decorated trees celebrating various communities, handmade gingerbread houses and plenty of poinsettias. Take a festive tour both inside and outdoors to enjoy the winter show, on view through Dec. 31.

Annual Holiday Revival

Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band provide their Holiday Revival at the Music Box in Cleveland the day after Christmas. Enjoy good reggae and good vibes at the show Monday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.

Candy Land in Kirtland

The indoor Candy Land at Penitentiary Glen Reservation in Kirtland once again welcomes families for adventures. The interactive game includes education about birding and nature daily between 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Jan. 1. The attraction is closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.