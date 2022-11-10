5 things to do in NEO: 'Annie,' 'Akron Eats,' Cleveland Pizza Week and more

Animation Show of Shows

The 22 nd annual Animation Show of Shows has showcased dozens of short films over the years which garnered Academy Award nominations - and 11 Oscar winners. This year’s edition includes nine recent works from around the world as well as a new restoration of Frédéric Back’s Oscar-winning “The Man Who Planted Trees” from 1987. It’s Friday and Saturday night, Nov. 11 and 12, at the Cleveland Cinematheque.

Cleveland Pizza Week

Noble Roman’s, Marshall’s and De Trattoria are a few of the long-gone pizza places of my youth. They might still be around today if Cleveland Pizza Week had existed back then. Through this weekend, pizza lovers can order $8 pies from participating shops – and you can track your taste buds’ journey in the Pizza Week app. It’s Chicago deep dish-sized fun at a Jeno’s Pizza Roll price.

Cello Songs Project

Singer-songwriter Jonatha Brooke has been called "one of the most gifted and unique artists of the decade" by Billboard magazine. Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 p.m., she brings her Cello Songs Project trio to Oberlin College's Finney Chapel. One of her partners in the ensemble is 1991 Oberlin grad Rebecca Arons. It's the culmination of a week of workshops on cross-genre collaborations with Conservatory students.

‘Akron Eats: World Cuisine’

Talking is discouraged in many libraries – but eating will be allowed at the Akron-Summit County Public Library’s main branch on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 12. “ Akron Eats: World Cuisine” is a free celebration of flavors from around the globe. It runs from noon until 3 p.m. and includes cuisine from Ethiopia, Vietnam, Peru, Jamaica and several other countries. Chef Jennifer Tidwell will present live food demos, and library staff will accept passport applications and provide free passport photos.

'Annie’ in Canton

The mission of the New Direction Performing Arts Academy is “to change the direction of children's lives through the arts.” To see for yourself, its production of the classic musical “Annie” opens Friday, Nov. 11, for a two-weekend run at the Canton Cultural Center Theater. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.