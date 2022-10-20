5 things to do in NEO: Akron Diwali festival, 1960s music in Lorain and more

Spend an evening immersed in South African dance or go “Behind the Camera” with the Greater Cleveland Film Commission. Here are five events to try in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

A cappella artistry from Zimbabwe

Named after the Umfolozi Omnyama River in South Africa, the self-taught sextet Black Umfolosi has been touring together for 40 years and is known for its traditional South African Gumboot dancing and imbube music. The group brings its energizing song and dance performance to the Maltz Performing Arts Center in Cleveland on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m.

Stars of the ’60s

Rooted in rock ‘n’ roll history with 1960s hits such as “Come a Little Bit Closer” and “Cara Mia,” Jay and the Americans take the stage at Lorain Palace Theatre in Lorain on Friday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. The band will also be joined by Jay Siegel’s Tokens, the Cyrkle and Chris Ruggiero for a one-night-only performance.

Festival of Lights in Akron

Diwali, one of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness.” A celebration will take place in Downtown Akron’s Cascade Plaza on Sunday, October 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Music, food and a puja ceremony are just a few highlights of this family-friendly event.

Behind the Camera

The Greater Cleveland Film Commission is hosting award-winning screenwriter Dan O’Shannon at Hilarities 4 th Street Theatre at Pickwick & Frolic in Downtown Cleveland on Friday, October 21, from 7-8:30 p.m. O’Shannon, a Northeast Ohio native, wrote for some of the most iconic TV sitcoms of all time, including “Cheers,” “Newhart,” “Frasier” and “Modern Family.” In a moderated conversation, hear about O’Shannon’s experiences in the entertainment business and learn the creative process behind TV comedies.

Frightful Fun in the Falls

Head to Downtown Cuyahoga Falls if you dare on Sunday, October 23, for Nightmare on Front Street, a Halloween-inspired event featuring local breweries, live entertainment, food trucks, haunted history and more. The fun begins at noon and runs until 5 p.m. on the plaza near the riverfront.

Nightmare on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls begins at noon on Sunday and includes a costume contest for attendees. [Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Partnership]

