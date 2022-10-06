5 things to do in NEO: BLK JOY Festival, dance and more

BLK JOY Festival

The first BLK JOY Festival happens at the Glenville Arts Campus in Cleveland Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1-11 p.m. This one day of expression of Black joy features music, dance, spoken word, film and visual arts

presented by The Hough Youth Advisory Board with support from Twelve Literary Arts and Midtown Cleveland.

Gibney Company

Case Western Reserve University alum and Ohio native Gina Gibney returns to Northeast Ohio with her acclaimed dance troupe. DANCECleveland and the University of Akron's dance program present the Gibney Company Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:30 p.m. onstage at E.J. Thomas Hall in Akron.

Artist Amy Casey

Cleveland Arts Prize-winning painter Amy Casey showcases her new work at the Canton Museum of Art. The show " Continued Continuing," featuring Casey's unsettled cityscapes, is on view through Oct. 30.

Apollo's Fire

Cleveland's baroque orchestra Apollo's Fire stages its internationally-acclaimed production of " Monteverdi Vespers of 1610." Performances this week are Saturday night at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights and Sunday afternoon at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Bay Village.

Hale Farm Harvest Festival

Celebrate autumn at Hale Farm's Harvest Festival in Bath Township this weekend with apple cider and seasonal foods while experiencing what it's like to work on a 19th century farm during harvest season. The Western Reserve Historical Society's historic property is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

