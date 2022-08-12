New Wine in Old Bottles
"New Wine in Old Bottles" is the title of an innovative concert that took place on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Fynette Kulas Recital Hall at Baldwin Wallace University. The program was a collaboration between the Cleveland Composers Guild and Burning River Baroque, and featured works by living northeast Ohio composers including Sebastian Birch, Jennifer Conner, Karen Griebling, Jeffrey Quick, Ryan Charles Ramer and William Rayer, written for Baroque instruments including viola da gamba and harpsichord.
The concert is featured this week on Ovations, Wednesday 8/17 at 8 pm. It's a lively meeting across the centuries that you won't want to miss.
Jeffrey Quick: This Music Certified Virus-Free (Introduction and Variations on "Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten")
Ryan Charles Ramer: Five Songs for Soprano and Basso Continuo
Karen Griebling: Alpenmusik
Jennifer Conner: Truly Free
Sebastian Birch: Ghosts of the Baroque
William Rayer: Three Miniatures
Lorenzo Salvagni: Suite from Piedigrotta