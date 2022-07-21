Take a video tour of the FRONT Triennial

The FRONT International: Cleveland Triennial for Contemporary Art is exhibiting more than 100 artists at 30 venues around the region now through October 2. This second edition of FRONT carries a central theme of how art can heal and transform lives.

Ideastream Public Media offers a peek at several pieces throughout the festival with a series of video vignettes.

Akron's Curated Storefront has been activating neglected urban spaces through art since 2016. In partnership with the FRONT Triennial, the organization has transformed the empty Quaker Square spaces into a dynamic art site, featuring works from various local and national artists.

Brooklyn-based artist Abigail DeVille has several sculptural installations placed around Cleveland as part of the FRONT Triennial. In Quincy Garden, just steps away from Karamu House in the Fairfax neighborhood, DeVille has created 13 predominantly figural sculptures, each inspired by a poem from "The Dream Keeper," a collection of poetry written by Langston Hughes in 1932.

Cleveland artist Dexter Davis describes the circumstances behind his mixed media work "Nose Bleed" on view now at the Cleveland Institute of Art for the 2022 FRONT Triennial.

“SM-2N: sldrty?” by artists Sarah Oppenheimer and Tony Cokes invites visitors to alter their art on view at Transformer Station in Cleveland. When people move the two black beams connected to the projector screens the display changes. This interconnected work calls into question the "extent of your reach," Oppenheimer said.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.