5 Things to do in NEO: African American Arts Festival, Akron Art Expo and more

BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival

BorderLight International Theatre + Fringe Festival returns to Cleveland this week with performances in Playhouse Square, Public Square and a few other nearby locations. Celebrate contemporary theater from Bolivia, Canada, Ireland and other countries.

Akron Art Expo

The Akron Art Expo is back at Hardesty Park in Akron. Featured entertainment includes Phoenix Performing Arts, Akron Symphonic Winds and more. Meet artists at this juried fine arts and crafts show and enjoy an outdoor experience July 23-24.

Summer Market

An outdoor festival with more than 100 vendors selling antiques, homemade décor, jewelry and more, comes to Black River Landing in Lorain. Enjoy a unique festival this weekend at the 17th Annual Summer Market , July 23-24, hosted by Girls Give Back.

Drag Brunch

Music Box Supper Club in Cleveland presents Drag Brunch this Sunday. Enjoy food, drinks, entertainment and more hosted by Veranda L’Ni at 11 a.m.

African American Arts Festival

Celebrate Black art at the African American Arts Festival in Downtown Canton. Enjoy music, dance and special guests like the Unit Band, Elec Simon and more, July 22-23.

