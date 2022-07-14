5 things to do in NEO: Asian Lantern Festival, Festa Italiana and more

Celebrate Northeast Ohio culture and the arts this weekend, from the Asian Lantern Festival to Festa Italiana. Here are five suggestions.

Festa Italiana 2022

Festa Italiana 2022 is coming to Cuyahoga Falls Downtown Amphitheater this weekend. Celebrate Italian heritage through food, music, vendors and fireworks. Featured bands include The Travelin’ Johnsons, Western Reserve Band and others, July 15-17.

Grecian Festival

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Canton presents the 45th annual Grecian Festival . Enjoy entertainment, dancing and indoor and outdoor dining, July 13-16.

Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is underway in celebration of Asian heritage through all new lantern displays. This family-friendly festival will have an Asian food market, acrobats and a Rainforest light zone filled with mystical dragons and a variety of animals, July 13-17.

Taste of Tremont

Experience Tremont at the annual street fest this Sunday. Enjoy food, entertainment and shopping at the free Taste of Tremont fest in Cleveland. Featured entertainers include Jul Big Green, Big Ship and more this weekend, 12-8 p.m.

Kent Blues Fest

Free live music is coming to Downtown Kent, July 16. The Kent Blues Fest will have several artists and band performances from 1 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy performers Armstrong Bobcat, Ben Gage and more this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.