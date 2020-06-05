Cleveland Museum Of Art Shares Reopening Plans

The Cleveland Museum of Art announced Friday details about its reopening plans, set for June 30.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued guidance to entertainment venues such as museums Thursday, with permission to reopen June 10.

Masks or facial coverings will be required of visitors and timed tickets must be reserved in advance at CMA, according to a news release. The museum will also scan temperatures of all visitors, which are limited to 500 a day.

Members will have the first opportunity to reserve free, timed-tickets beginning June 15 depending on their membership level, followed by the public June 22. Parking fees can be paid in advance when reserving tickets.

“Our staff have been fastidious in planning, and we feel confident we will provide a safe, comfortable and welcoming environment for all on-site visitors,” said CMA Director William M. Griswold via the news release.

While the doors are set to reopen June 30 at 10 a.m., the museum will continue to produce virtual programming people can access from home.

The museum store, coat check and dining areas will remain closed upon the reopening until further notice.

Some of the art on view includes pieces recently gifted to the museum from Joseph P, and Nancy F. Keithley, “PROOF: Photography in the Era of the Contact Sheet”and “Tiffany in Bloom: Stained Glass Lamps of Louis Comfort Tiffany.”