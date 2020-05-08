Making It: Hair Business CarloMoni Grapples With Social Distancing

Editor’s note: This is part of a series exploring how Northeast Ohio entrepreneurs and small businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and their plans for moving forward.

Maker: Monica Slayton, owner and stylist

Business: CarloMoni Hair Care, a salon and hair product line

How has the outbreak impacted your business?

“Before all this craziness had started I was doing very well. CarloMoni products were picking up, because as people come in the salon that’s where they’re mostly purchased. Financially, this has been horrific for me and my businesses. Everything I do is based off of service. Even with online sales, I would love to ship out more products, but I think a lot of people are holding onto their money. I don’t want to go into foreclosure on my building. There’s only a couple of us, I wouldn’t want anyone to have to not be there. I want the lights on, you know, I want to be able to function. I do spend a lot of time trying to figure out numbers and make phone calls to see where I can get some type of grace, because it has financially, tremendously impacted me.”

How is your business adapting to this new reality?

“I’ve been doing more marketing for the hair products. I used to push my Hair Freshener more. And during this time I’ve been pushing my Hair and Body Oil, because a lot of people are not conditioning and hydrating and moisturizing their hair as much because they’re stuck at home. The majority of my clients want moisture in their hair, and if their hair is dry, it breaks.”

Talk about your personal experience during the pandemic.

“I’m out of my fear space, because what can I do? I can’t sit here and stress myself into bad health or something because of the unknown. At home, it’s just me and my daughter, who also works in the salon with me. I think I more worry about my family. I do visit my mother because I help take care of her. I don’t even like going over my Mom’s house myself, because I know I go to the grocery store and I’m out and I’m exposed to people. So it’s a little scary. It’s kind of hard to process all this. I’m so used to moving around. I don’t like sitting still, especially being a hair stylist you’re used to standing up and moving around.”