May 4th - 50th Commemoration Virtual Events

Adhering to Ohio’s stay-at-home order, Kent State University canceled campus events commemorating the 50 th anniversary of May 4th. As a way of honoring and remembering that historic moment, they’ve created a virtual site that pays tribute to Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder, the four students who were killed that day, and the nine others wounded by the National Guard during an anti-war protest.





Kent State University anti-war protest [Lafayette Tolliver, KSU]

Beginning May 1, content surrounding May 4 including audio and photographic archives, recommended readings, messages from national musicians along with other material will be available online at the May 4, 50th Commemoration website.





The centerpiece of the commemoration is a tribute video to the four students who lost their lives and the nine injured that day. It features footage from past commemorations as well as newly recorded messages from several students in 1970 who reflect on that day and their lives since the shootings. The program airs Monday, May 4, at noon – the approximate time of the shooting.