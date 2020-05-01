© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Attorney Lafayette Tolliver Recalls May 4th At Kent State

By Dennis Knowles
Published May 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
[Lafayette Tolliver/Kent State University]

On May 4 th 1970, four students were killed by the National Guard during protests at Kent State University. 

Fifty years ago, Toledo attorney Lafayette Tolliver was a student at Kent State University. Whenever you saw him, he had his camera by his side. At the time, Tolliver was a photojournalism major working at the Daily Kent Stater and Chestnut Burr student yearbook. He used his Canon 35mm to capture student life, anti-war protests and everyday activities. In addition, he was also an activist and a founding member of the student organization, BUS, Black United Students, which sought greater representation on campus.

admin.jpg


Black United Students protest [Lafayette Tolliver/Kent State University]

Tolliver was on campus May 4, 1970. He went to the rally and witnessed the moment Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer and William Schroeder who were killed and nine other Kent State students were wounded. 

50 years later, Tolliver shares his memories of that time.  

Dennis Knowles
