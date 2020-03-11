© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland International Film Festival Canceled

Published March 11, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
The Cleveland International Film Festival is canceled for 2020. [Cleveland International Film Festival]

The  Cleveland International Film Festival was canceled Wednesday due to coronavirus concerns, according to its director Marcie Goodman. She made the announcement at a press conference with Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. 

“We will be canceling all of our guest filmmaker attendance at the festival. The vast majority was within the United States,” Goodman said. 

The Cleveland International Film Festival attracts more than 100,000 filmgoers during its 12-day run, which was to begin March 25.

This was the last year for the festival at Tower City Center, which moves to Playhouse Square for its 45th year in April 2021. 

