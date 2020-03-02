Five Arts And Culture Events In Northeast Ohio In March

Georgio Sabino III's"All-Star Triple Double," Campbell Soup Dunk, (2019) [Georgio Sabino III]

African American Alumni Art Exhibition

Case Western Reserve University Art Studio Gallery

2215 Adelbert Rd., Cleveland

Until March 6. The gallery is open from 9:00 a.m- 5:00 p.m.

There are just a few days left to take in this free exhibit displaying the impact of African culture on the arts today. The show features paintings, drawings, crafts, masks, photos and other pieces created by CWRU Art Education alumni.

[Shutterstock]

“The Great Gatsby”

Geagua Lyric Theater Guild

101 Water St., Chardon

March 6- March 22, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic tale of the Jazz Age is told through the story of self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who relentlessly pursues Daisy Buchanan . Simon Levy’s adaption of Fitzgerald’s work is the only one authorized and granted exclusive rights from the Fitzgerald Estate.

"Artrageous" performers [Artrageous]

Artrageous

Medina Performing Arts Center

851 Weymouth Rd., Medina

March 15, 3:00 p.m- 5:30 p.m.

“Artrageous” brings together the art studio and the rock concert. Artists create huge paintings, inspired by the whirlwind of activity happening around them, as musicians, vocalists and dancers perform. The audience is challenged to guess what the painting is before it is completed.

Tenor saxophonist Ralph Moore and his quartet in performance at the 2019 Lakeland Jazz Festival [Dan Polletta / ideastream]

Lakeland Jazz Festival

Lakeland Community College

Rodehorst Performing Arts Center

7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland

Now in its 48th year, the Lakeland Jazz Festival is one of the region’s oldest dedicated to jazz. The festival will feature two nights of concerts.

Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra in concert [Lakeland Jazz Festival]

Big Band Evening Extravaganza

March 20, 8:00 p.m.

Dave Sterner leads the Lakeland Civic Jazz Orchestra in a concert featuring works by Thad Jones, Bob Mintzer, Paul Ferguson and others. The Cleveland State University Jazz Ensemble under the direction of John Perrine will play pieces by Cole Porter, Jimmy Heath, Sammy Nestico and others.

Pianist/vocalist Carol Welsman [Lakeland Jazz Festival]

Carol Welsman Trio

March 21, 8:00 p.m.

Canadian pianist and vocalist Carol Welsman leads a trio that includes bass player Brandi Disterheft and flutist Anne Drummond. Welsman is known not only for piano playing skills but her ability to sing in a variety of languages, including Portuguese, French, Italian and Spanish. There is a pre-concert discussion with the band for ticket-holders only from 7:00 p.m-7:45 p.m.

[Ellen Sheffield/Morgan Conservatory]

Generative Measures: Creating Content for Artist’s Books

Morgan Art of Papermaking Conservatory and Educational Foundation

1754 East 47 St., Cleveland

March 28 and March 29, 10:00 a.m-4.00 p.m.

During this workshop, using non-traditional approaches, Ellen Sheffield guides participants in using imagery and words together. Sheffield will teach visual artists about the use of language and help writers to better understand visual vocabulary.