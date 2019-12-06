5 Northeast Ohio Arts And Culture Holiday Events
With Thanksgiving so late this year, the holidays will really be here before you know it. Here are just a few things happening during December filled with holiday fun.
[Ballet Theatre Ashtabula]
Ballet Theatre Ashtabula presents The Nutcracker
Ashtabula Arts Center
2928 W 13th St., Ashtabula
December 6-22 (performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)
Ballet Theatre Ashtabulatakes audience members into the magical world of Clara and her heroic Nutcracker prince as they dance to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.
[Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens]
An Evening of Holiday Magic
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens
714 North Portage Path, Akron
December 6, 13, 20, 5:00 p.m-9:00 p.m.
See how the holidays were celebrated in grand style inside this turn-of-the-20th-century mansion. The evening includes a tour of the hall, as well as a buffet dinner and drinks. Music is provided by Celestial Strings, featuring harpist Roseann Canfora.
[Nancy Balluck/Hale Farm and Village]
Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm
Hale Farm and Village
2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath
December 7-8, 13-16 and 19-23, 5:40 p.m-9:00 p.m.
Enjoy a lantern-lit tour of the village, where the historic 19th century Western Reserve homes are decorated for the season. Following the approximately 90-minute tour, guests are invited to sample holiday treats. Tours depart every 20 minutes.
[Roger Mastroianni/Quire Cleveland]
Carols for Quire X
St. Ignatius of Antioch Church
10205 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
December 20, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Peace Church
12601 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland
December 21, 7:30 p.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
East 17th St. and Superior Ave., Cleveland
December 22, 4:00 p.m.
Quire continues its holiday tradition of singing music of the season, ranging from Renaissance settings of the seven “O” Antiphons of Advent to traditional carols, including arrangements by Ralph Vaughn Williams and David Wilcox. Quire also performs music by Boris Ord and Michael Praetorius. Admission to all concerts is free (a freewill offering will be collected). Seating is open and no tickets are required.
[Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage]
Annual Chanukah Candle Lighting
Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage
2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood
December 22, 1:00-3:00 p.m.
People of all faiths are invited to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, also known as the miracle of lights at this free event at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. The traditional story of Chanukah will shared, along with live music and the opportunity to make holiday crafts.