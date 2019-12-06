5 Northeast Ohio Arts And Culture Holiday Events

With Thanksgiving so late this year, the holidays will really be here before you know it. Here are just a few things happening during December filled with holiday fun.

[Ballet Theatre Ashtabula]

Ballet Theatre Ashtabula presents The Nutcracker

Ashtabula Arts Center

2928 W 13th St., Ashtabula

December 6-22 (performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.)

Ballet Theatre Ashtabulatakes audience members into the magical world of Clara and her heroic Nutcracker prince as they dance to Tchaikovsky’s beloved score.

[Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens]

An Evening of Holiday Magic

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

714 North Portage Path, Akron

December 6, 13, 20, 5:00 p.m-9:00 p.m.

See how the holidays were celebrated in grand style inside this turn-of-the-20th-century mansion. The evening includes a tour of the hall, as well as a buffet dinner and drinks. Music is provided by Celestial Strings, featuring harpist Roseann Canfora.

[Nancy Balluck/Hale Farm and Village]

Holiday Lantern Tours at Hale Farm

Hale Farm and Village

2686 Oak Hill Rd., Bath

December 7-8, 13-16 and 19-23, 5:40 p.m-9:00 p.m.

Enjoy a lantern-lit tour of the village, where the historic 19th century Western Reserve homes are decorated for the season. Following the approximately 90-minute tour, guests are invited to sample holiday treats. Tours depart every 20 minutes.

[Roger Mastroianni/Quire Cleveland]

Carols for Quire X

St. Ignatius of Antioch Church

10205 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

December 20, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Peace Church

12601 Shaker Blvd., Cleveland

December 21, 7:30 p.m.

St. Peter Catholic Church

East 17th St. and Superior Ave., Cleveland

December 22, 4:00 p.m.

Quire continues its holiday tradition of singing music of the season, ranging from Renaissance settings of the seven “O” Antiphons of Advent to traditional carols, including arrangements by Ralph Vaughn Williams and David Wilcox. Quire also performs music by Boris Ord and Michael Praetorius. Admission to all concerts is free (a freewill offering will be collected). Seating is open and no tickets are required.

[Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage]

Annual Chanukah Candle Lighting

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

2929 Richmond Rd., Beachwood

December 22, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

People of all faiths are invited to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, also known as the miracle of lights at this free event at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage. The traditional story of Chanukah will shared, along with live music and the opportunity to make holiday crafts.