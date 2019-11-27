Pet News of the Week Nov. 18 - 22

The grandmother of seven who rescued a koala from a burning Australian brush fire received the majority of votes, and is the Pet News of the Week. She named the koala Lewis, after one of her grandchildren, and Lewis is now recovering in a wildlife hospital from burns, especially on his feet.

In second place was the dog who likes to take a bath with the neighbor's children.

