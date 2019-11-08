Sips 'N Strings Blends Coffee with Classical Music

What pairs better with your morning coffee than a live classical music performance in your office?

Sips ‘N Strings, a new collaboration between The Music Settlement and Phoenix Coffee Company, is now delivering both to Cleveland area businesses.

“We really just started thinking about how the work day can have so much stress: back to back meetings, an overwhelming amount of emails,” said Kate Bucaro, the manager of marketing and communications at The Music Settlement. “And studies really show that taking a musical break boosts productivity and creativity. So we thought, ‘Why not bring the music to the workplace?’”

The event can be held at an office of any size up to 250 employees, and features musicians from The Music Settlement’s Center for Music, and free coffee from Phoenix.

In addition to promoting wellness at work, Sips ‘N Strings also strives to makes the arts more readily accessible to everyone, regardless of background or economic status. “We want to engage all members of our community,” Bucaro said. “It’s just a really fun way to interact with Cleveland.”

Sips ‘N Strings has made its way to four local businesses so far, including Studio Think downtown, the Museum of Contemporary Art in University Circle, the Positive Education Program in Cleveland, and most recently The NRP Group, a developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing.

“Here at NRP, we spend a great deal of time thinking of different ways to create an environment for both our employees and our residents that fosters innovation and creativity,” said Jennifer Stepanovich, Employee Engagement and Events Manager for The NRP Group. “And the Sips ‘N Strings program is one that is different. It’s innovative. And it’s mind-enriching.”

So far, Bucaro said the responses to the program have been very positive, and even more businesses have signed up for the months of November and December.