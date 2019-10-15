© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Notorious B.I.G, Whitney Houston and Pat Benatar Among Rock Hall Nominees

By David C. Barnett
Published October 15, 2019 at 1:15 PM EDT
First-time nominee Pat Benatar is one of only three women on the 2020 list of Rock Hall hopefuls. [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]

A martyred hip-hop legend from the 1990s, a pioneering glam band from the '70s and an '80s arena rocker are among 16 performers hoping to enter the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 2020 nominees represent a wide range of musical styles.


  • Pat Benatar

  • Dave Matthews Band

  • Depeche Mode

  • The Doobie Brothers

  • Whitney Houston

  • Judas Priest

  • Kraftwerk

  • MC5

  • Motörhead

  • Nine Inch Nails

  • The Notorious B.I.G.

  • Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

  • Todd Rundgren

  • Soundgarden

  • T.Rex

  • Thin Lizzy

The Notorious B.I.G. was murdered in 1997, a case that remains unsolved. The rapper made the Rock Hall’s ballot in his first year of eligibility.

The Notorious B.I.G. Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.jpg

The Notorious B.I.G. is the only 2020 performer to be nominated in his first year of eligibility [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]

T.Rex Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.jpg

British performers T. Rex led the glam rock movement of the 1970s [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]

Nine nominees debuted on the ballot this year, including soulful diva Whitney Houston, glam band T. Rex and arena rocker Pat Benatar. Other first-timers include Motorhead, Soundgarden, the Doobie Brothers, Thin Lizzy and the Dave Matthews Band.

Todd Rundgren Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.jpg

Todd Rundgren didn't make the cut last year.  Will 2020 bring better news? [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]

Back for another shot at the Hall of Fame are Todd Rundgren, Depeche Mode, Judas Priest, Nine Inch Nails, MC5 and Kraftwerk.

This year’s collection of nominees is guy-heavy. Houston, Benatar and Chaka Kahn (as part of the band Rufus) are the only women.

Whitney Houston Courtesy of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.jpg

Whitney Houston [Rock and Roll Hall of Fame]

Now, a voting committee will trim the roster to a half dozen Hall of Fame inductees who will be announced in January. The induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland’s Public Auditorium on May 2, 2020.

