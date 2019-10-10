5 Northeast Ohio Events For Celebrating Halloween

As Halloween draws near here are a few things taking place around Northeast Ohio to mark the season

[Orville Community Theater cast of "The Crucible"/Orville Community Theater]

"The Crucible"

Orville Community Theater

307 Hostetler Rd., Orville

October 18 and 19, 7:00 p.m.

Set during the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, Arthur Miller’s 1953 drama, “ The Crucible,” is a tale of witchcraft and witch hunts.

[Ohio State Reformatory, Mansfield/Tri-C Ghost Hunters]

Tri-C Ghost Hunters

Cleveland Public Library-Brooklyn Branch

3706 Pearl Rd., Cleveland

October 18, 4-6:00 p.m.

Tri-C Ghost Hunters investigative paranormal activities across the Buckeye state with members in Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati (they are not affiliated with Cuyahoga Community College). Tri-C Ghost Hunters Founder Greg Feketik will share haunted tales as well as first-hand encounters from around Northeast Ohio at the Brooklyn Branch of Cleveland Public Library.

A Haunted Evening at the Armory

Cleveland Grays Armory Museum

1234 Bolivar Rd., Cleveland

October 19, 7-10:30 p.m.

One of city’s iconic structures, Cleveland Grays Armory Museum, hosts an evening of haunted talesabout the building itself as well as Civil War ghost stories shared by living-history interpreter Paul Goebbel. The evening includes a Victorian funeral as well as a Wurlitzer organ prelude by the Western Reserve Theatrical Organ Society. Visitors will also have access to the Armory Club Rooms.

[David Keltz/James A. Garfield National Historic Site]

An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe

James A. Garfield National Historical Site

8095 Mentor Ave., Mentor

Oct 17, 18 and 19 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Both President James A. Garfield and wife were big fans of legendary fiction writer Edgar Allen Poe. Every October since 2010, actor David Keltz performs as Poe at the James A. Garfield National Historical Site in Mentor. This year he will read Poe’s epic poem, “The Raven,” as well as either “The Tell-Tale Heart” or “Hop-Frog.” Admission also includes a tour of the Garfield home.

While this year’s event is already sold out, it’s a good bet Keltz will return next year.

[Ty Cobb-(bottom left)/The Baseball Heritage Museum]

Boo! at the Museum

Baseball Heritage Museum

6601 Lexington Ave., Cleveland

October 26, 1-3:00 pm.

The Baseball Heritage Museum invites visitors to help find Detroit Tigers’ legend Ty Cobb’s uniform in a “Clue” type of game. In 1911, Cobb was part of an American League All-Star team that came to League Park to play the Cleveland Naps. The game was held to raise money for the family of Naps pitcher Addie Joss, who died of tubercular meningitis earlier in the year. Cobb’s uniform was lost that day, so he had to wear a Cleveland uniform during the game. The free event in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood will also feature trick-or-treating for kids.