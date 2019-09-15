Pet News of the Week Sep. 9 - 13

WCLV listeners were partial to the tale of Elliott the Elk, who had been bottle-fed as a calf, and therefore, was not afraid of humans. His appearance at an Idaho campground among hunters who recognized his vulnerability led state officials to take Elliott into custody. They will find a permanent home for him. The second-place finisher was the story about the raccoons in Ontario who apparently had become intoxicated after eating fermented fruit. Thank you for voting! The Pet News would not be successful without you.