© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Russell & Co. Made Mark on Massillon, Ohio

By Dennis Knowles
Published August 8, 2019 at 8:21 PM EDT

If things had gone a little differently for a one-time manufacturer in Massillon, Ohio, today farmers and gardeners might be plowing their fields and mowing their lawns with a Russell instead of a John Deere.

The exhibit "A Heritage of Harvest: The Industry of Agriculture in Western Stark County" digs into the history of farming and is currently on view at the Massillon Museum. A portion of the display explores the contributions of a company few may have heard: Russell & Co. 

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles