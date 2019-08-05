Meet New Cuyahoga County Library Director Tracy Strobel

Tracy Strobel has long admired librarians. As a kid, she would pretend to be one.

“The idea of just finding things like a treasure hunt or a scavenger hunt just appealed to me,” Strobel said.

After more than two decades working in libraries, she is now executive director of Cuyahoga County Public Library. Strobel grew up in Summit County and has spent 14 years with the library system, most recently as deputy director overseeing its 27 branches.

She replaced Sari Feldman, who led the system for the past 16 years and a $110 million capital campaign.

Strobel has seen the role of libraries evolve over the course of her career, and she said one of the biggest challenges is “remaining relevant while the world is changing around us.”

Another challenge libraries face: access to digital materials. Feldman recently wrote a column about publishers’ pricing and terms affecting libraries, such as blocking libraries from new releases of e-books for a period of time.

“Library materials are in jeopardy,” Strobel said, referring specifically to digital materials like e-books.

Forging relationships with staff and the community in her new role is also a priority for Strobel.

When asked what's her favorite non-reading activity at the library, she said creating in the maker spaces. While she said she is not naturally a crafter, she has used the embroidery machine to make gifts, such as embroidered towels and tote bags.