Making It
Northeast Ohio is full of creative people following their dreams while trying to make a living. From jewelry crafted out of broken street glass to sound equipment engineered for rock stars, see what people are "making" in the community.

Making It: Cleveland Couple Serves Vegan Comfort Food To ‘Squash the Beef’

By Jeff Haynes
Published July 23, 2019 at 3:15 PM EDT

MAKERS: Candace Maiden, Catering Director, and Kurtis Williams Sr., Executive Chef

BUSINESS: Squash the Beef Catering

FOR THE HEALTH OF IT: Squash the Beef is a catering company specializing in vegan comfort foods, but the call to go meatless wasn't rooted entirely in animal rights. Williams suffers from high-blood pressure and diabetes. He believes the lifestyle change dramatically improved his health.

"I was on like six medications," Williams said, "I recently went to the doctor and my blood-pressure is low, and they took me off five of the meds."

PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE: Only having been in business since March of 2019, Williams and Maiden have seen a huge response.

"I did not think business would boom as quickly as it did," Maiden said.

They hope the next steps will lead to a food truck and eventually a brick-and-mortar vegan sports bar. Maiden thinks the demand is there.

"That's one thing you do not see in the marketplace," Maiden said. "I think everyone, not just vegans but non-vegans, would love that, too."

BESTSELLERS: Some of the more inventive items on the menu include “Kale Lemonade” and the “Comfort Cone,” a scoop of dirty grits, mac-and-cheez and vegan chicken with hot sauce and maple syrup all atop a waffle cone.

"People love it, I love it," Williams said, "I love to make it, I love to eat it."

Jeff Haynes
