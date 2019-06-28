Making It: Stone Sculptures Keep Family Trade Alive

MAKER: Ron Fedor, stone carver

BUSINESS: Ron Fedor Masonry

TRIAL BY FIRE: Ron Fedor of Mantua got started in the masonry business at an early age learning from his father, but he got involved in stone carving while on a normal masonry job.

"My first project was at a friend’s house. The front of his steps were carved to look like logs," Fedor said. The top step didn't match.

Ron's friend said, "you ought to be able to take care of that," and walked away. "So I tried it," Fedor said. "I worked at it and worked at it. It turned out exact."

Ron was inspired to do more.

KEEPING IT LOCAL: "I carve in two different types of stone," Fedor said. "Limestone which is very popular for carving and holds detail, but our local stone is Amherst Sandstone and what I like to carve."

Once known as "The Sandstone Capital of the World," Amherst no longer quarries the stone, but the moniker lives on and the stone is still available.

HONORING HIS PARENTS: Ron's parents were fond of his work and had a special request for him.

"They asked me before they died to carve their stone. So I went and got big blocks cut."

Ron carved into the stone in elaborate detail, but left a portion unfinished.

"The unfinished part is symbolism that my mom and dad died early."

He carved five tulips, his mother's favorite flower, to represent each of her children and a leaf for each grandchild.

"It was very hard to do. There were days where I cried more than I carved," Fedor said holding back tears, "Eight months later it was finished."