The Cleveland Museum of Art Celebrates Solstice

To celebrate the longest day of the year, the Cleveland Museum of Art transforms from a classic cultural institution to a music-bumping, dance party that spills outside to the front steps.

Now in its 11 th year, CMA’s Solstice was held on June 22 -- and featured DJs and musical acts from across the globe, along with food, drinks and a special video projection that turned the exterior of the building itself into a work of art.

In case you missed it, we have your ticket inside Cleveland’s party of the year.