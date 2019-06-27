Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter
The Cleveland Museum of Art Celebrates Solstice
To celebrate the longest day of the year, the Cleveland Museum of Art transforms from a classic cultural institution to a music-bumping, dance party that spills outside to the front steps.
Now in its 11 th year, CMA’s Solstice was held on June 22 -- and featured DJs and musical acts from across the globe, along with food, drinks and a special video projection that turned the exterior of the building itself into a work of art.
In case you missed it, we have your ticket inside Cleveland’s party of the year.