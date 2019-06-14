© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
applause-hero.jpg
Applause
Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter

Freshening up with Frescoes

By Dennis Knowles
Published June 14, 2019 at 9:01 PM EDT

When Peter Varga relocated to Cleveland from Budapest, Hungry, to begin a new life, he brought with him a passion for an ancient method of painting called fresco. It comes from the Greek word “fresko,” meaning “fresh.” One of the best-known examples is the collection that adorns the ceiling and walls of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. With plaster, trowels, brushes and paints, Varga meticulously builds these murals on residential and commercial spaces.

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles