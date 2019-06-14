Freshening up with Frescoes

When Peter Varga relocated to Cleveland from Budapest, Hungry, to begin a new life, he brought with him a passion for an ancient method of painting called fresco. It comes from the Greek word “fresko,” meaning “fresh.” One of the best-known examples is the collection that adorns the ceiling and walls of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican. With plaster, trowels, brushes and paints, Varga meticulously builds these murals on residential and commercial spaces.