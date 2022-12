WCLV listeners voted in a landslide for Oliver, the Watusi steer who visited a Petco store in Texas - on a leash. In second place was Bella, the dachshund who was rescued after being trapped in a wall. Many thanks for your interest and your votes - be sure to vote again next weekend! Note: The prominent horns, which can have an 8-foot-wide span, help the Watusi regulate its temperature.