Pet News of the Week Feb. 4 - 8

WCLV listeners clearly were moved by the veterinary heroics which saved Fluffy the Frozen Cat, who won by a landslide. Many thanks to those of you who voted. If you haven't voted for the Pet News of the Week, listen Friday mornings for the candidates. You can vote two ways; (1) if you have a Facebook account, go to my "Queen of the Morn" Facebook page and post your vote there, or (2) e-mail your vote to "queenofthemorn@gmail.com." Results will be announced at 7:20 a.m. EST the following Monday.