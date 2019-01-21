© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

What's a Cat Cafe? affoGATO Opens In Tremont

By Dennis Knowles
Published January 21, 2019 at 8:44 PM EST

Recently, a new eatery joined the eclectic restaurant scene in Tremont, on the west side of Cleveland.  With drinks like Kit-Tea, Purr-Overs and Cat-Paw-Cinnos, affoGATO Cat Café is a feline-themed eatery that dishes up coffees, teas, baked goods and fun with kitties.  

The restaurant and cat lounge are separated by a large, glass door to ensure that the fur doesn’t fly in the eating area. Reservations to mingle with the company cats are recommended. There’s a fee for a one-hour visit to help pay for the care of the cats. All of the animals come from the Cleveland Animal Protective League and are available for adoption- except Prince, the shop’s permanent resident. 

IMG_2700.JPG

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles