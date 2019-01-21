What's a Cat Cafe? affoGATO Opens In Tremont

Recently, a new eatery joined the eclectic restaurant scene in Tremont, on the west side of Cleveland. With drinks like Kit-Tea, Purr-Overs and Cat-Paw-Cinnos, affoGATO Cat Café is a feline-themed eatery that dishes up coffees, teas, baked goods and fun with kitties.

The restaurant and cat lounge are separated by a large, glass door to ensure that the fur doesn’t fly in the eating area. Reservations to mingle with the company cats are recommended. There’s a fee for a one-hour visit to help pay for the care of the cats. All of the animals come from the Cleveland Animal Protective League and are available for adoption- except Prince, the shop’s permanent resident.