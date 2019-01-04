© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

Cleveland High School Honors WWII Hero

By Dennis Knowles
Published January 4, 2019 at 1:15 PM EST
Benjamin O. Davis, the Air Force's first black general.
In 2017, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District opened a new high school that honors a hero of World War II.  The Davis Aerospace and Maritime high school at East 14th Street and Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland takes its name from Benjamin O. Davis, the Air Force's first black general. The school prepares students to enter the field of aviation, to work in the shipping industry or go to college.
Dennis Knowles
