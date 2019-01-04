Cleveland High School Honors WWII Hero

In 2017, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District opened a new high school that honors a hero of World War II. The Davis Aerospace and Maritime high school at East 14th Street and Lakeside Avenue in downtown Cleveland takes its name from Benjamin O. Davis, the Air Force's first black general. The school prepares students to enter the field of aviation, to work in the shipping industry or go to college.

(photo above: Library of Congress)



Photo: Library of Congress