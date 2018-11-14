Exploring the Past, Present and Future of the Great Lakes Through Art

The Great Lakes are some of the most precious resources in the world, holding about 20 percent of the earth's surface freshwater. Inspired by their beauty, ecological significance and economic impact, in 2013, artist Alexis Rockman began doing research into their condition and health. The result is an exhibit on view at MOCA Cleveland, Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle, that explores the past, present and future of this treasured resource.