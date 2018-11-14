© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Exploring the Past, Present and Future of the Great Lakes Through Art

By Dennis Knowles
Published November 14, 2018 at 2:44 PM EST

The Great Lakes are some of the most precious resources in the world, holding about 20 percent of the earth's surface freshwater.  Inspired by their beauty, ecological significance and economic impact, in 2013, artist Alexis Rockman began doing research into their condition and health. The result is an exhibit on view at MOCA Cleveland,  Alexis Rockman: The Great Lakes Cycle, that explores the past, present and future of this treasured resource.

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles
Related Content