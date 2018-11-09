The End of the War to End All Wars, Commemorated

The 100th anniversary of the Armistice that ended World War One is Sunday, at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the exact day and time when the pact was signed. The Church of the Covenant is hosting events Sunday to commemorate the event, During Sunday morning worship on the 11th, the premiere of David Childs’s “Solas” will be given. At 11 am, the Memorial Bell will toll 100 times from the tower; and at 3:30 pm, George Leggiero will give a carillon recital of music written to dedicate war memorial carillons around the world. (There’s more information about the Armistice Anniversary events, and about the McGaffin Carillon, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, at ucbells.org.) Mr. Leggiero, carilloneur of the McGaffin Carillon at the Church of the Covenant in University Circle, stopped in at WCLV to talk with Mark Satola about this event.