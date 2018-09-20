Neighbors Honor Leo's Casino: Cleveland's Legendary R&B & Jazz Club

Leo's Casino, the legendary jazz and R&B club in the Hough neighborhood may may be gone -- the Euclid Avenue hot spot shut its doors in 1972 -- but the music, the stories and the spirit of Leo's lives on.

Along with Midtown Cleveland, Hough residents are hosting a live music show called the ' Leo's Listening Party' to celebrate the memories of the beloved music venue.

The final Leo's Listening Party of the summer is September 20 at 5:30 p.m.