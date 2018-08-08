Millennial Theatre Project Targets Young Adults in Akron

After high school, Francine Parr wasn’t finding opportunities to participate in local theater.

“I almost wanted to quit theater, actually, all in all,” she said.

Instead of giving up, the 22-year-old worked with her father, Howard Parr, executive director of the Akron Civic Theatre, to create opportunities for herself and others with the Millennial Theatre Project. The group targets millennials to fill all roles for productions, and it aims to serve as a bridge between youth and adult theater.

“Anyone can really audition,” Francine Parr said. “If you have talent you haven’t tapped into, I’ll help you tap into it.”

Millennial Theatre Project presents well-known musicals on a smaller scale at the Akron Civic, including “Little Shops of Horrors” and “Sweeney Todd” this month. There are no elaborate sets, but actors do wear costumes. The performances typically accommodate 180-200 people, and the audience sits on stage close to the performers.

“We’re not trying to focus on the spectacle, we’re trying to focus on the words and the music,” she said.

Parr has both directed and acted in various Millennial Theatre Project productions through the past two years. She said she has learned more about the business aspects of theater, including attracting both participants and audience members, particularly with influence from her father.

“We don’t need to be like everybody else, we need to do something different because that’s what gets people to look at you,” she said.

Francine Parr addresses group with Millenial Theatre Project in Akron.