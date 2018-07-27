© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Freeing The Master Musician Within

By Dan Polletta
Published July 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT
Dan Polletta Joe Lovano Dee Perry Kenny Werner

This weekend, many will settle in at various venues for performances across Northeast Ohio. But when jazz pianist Kenny Werner takes the stage, he will be playing as if no one’s listening. Werner shares his process in his book “ Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within.” While chatting with ideastream’s Dee Perry in 2014, he talked about what led him to put what he had discovered for himself on paper.

 

Pianist Kenny Werner appears t onight at Blu Jazz+ in Akron. At 6 pm, Werner gives a free master class. At 8 pm, he joins the Bobby Selvaggio Trio for a performance. Werner and the Selvaggio Trio play the Bop Stop at the Music Settlement Saturday at 8 pm.

Tags
Arts & Culture News FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dan Polletta
See stories by Dan Polletta