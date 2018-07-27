Freeing The Master Musician Within

This weekend, many will settle in at various venues for performances across Northeast Ohio. But when jazz pianist Kenny Werner takes the stage, he will be playing as if no one’s listening. Werner shares his process in his book “ Effortless Mastery: Liberating the Master Musician Within.” While chatting with ideastream’s Dee Perry in 2014, he talked about what led him to put what he had discovered for himself on paper.

Pianist Kenny Werner appears t onight at Blu Jazz+ in Akron. At 6 pm, Werner gives a free master class. At 8 pm, he joins the Bobby Selvaggio Trio for a performance. Werner and the Selvaggio Trio play the Bop Stop at the Music Settlement Saturday at 8 pm.