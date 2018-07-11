12 Sound of Applause Guests Top Jazz Poll

Where can hear you conversations and performances by some of the world’s greatest jazz musicians? On 90.3's Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause

DownBeat, the esteemed jazz publication, recently announced the results of its 66th Annual International Critics Poll.

We were pleased find we’ve featured a dozen of the artists recognized as winners in the August edition of the magazine.

Check out these interviews and performances.

Hall of Fame: Benny Golson

Jazz Artist: Vijay Iyer

Jazz Group: Vijay Iyer Sextet

Female Vocalist: Cecile McLorin Salvant

Jazz Album: Cecile McLorin Salvant-“Dreams and Daggers”

Male Vocalist: Kurt Elling

Clarinet: Anat Cohen

(Fast forward the player to 29:30 to hear Anat in performance in the Key Bank Studio)

Alto Saxophone: Rudresh Mahanthappa

Bass: Christian McBride

Organ: Dr. Lonnie Smith

Keyboard: Robert Glasper

(Fast forward the player to 36:50 to hear Robert’s conversation with Dee Perry)

Rising Star: Julian Lage

Rising Star Trumpet & Arranger: Amir ElSaffar

Vibraphone: Stefon Harris

(Fast forward the player to 17:38 to hear Stefon talk about the SF Jazz Collective playing the music of Horace Silver with Dan Polletta)