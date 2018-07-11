12 Sound of Applause Guests Top Jazz Poll
Where can hear you conversations and performances by some of the world’s greatest jazz musicians? On 90.3's Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause
DownBeat, the esteemed jazz publication, recently announced the results of its 66th Annual International Critics Poll.
We were pleased find we’ve featured a dozen of the artists recognized as winners in the August edition of the magazine.
Check out these interviews and performances.
Hall of Fame: Benny Golson
Jazz Artist: Vijay Iyer
Jazz Group: Vijay Iyer Sextet
Female Vocalist: Cecile McLorin Salvant
Jazz Album: Cecile McLorin Salvant-“Dreams and Daggers”
Male Vocalist: Kurt Elling
Clarinet: Anat Cohen
(Fast forward the player to 29:30 to hear Anat in performance in the Key Bank Studio)
Alto Saxophone: Rudresh Mahanthappa
Bass: Christian McBride
Organ: Dr. Lonnie Smith
Keyboard: Robert Glasper
(Fast forward the player to 36:50 to hear Robert’s conversation with Dee Perry)
Rising Star: Julian Lage
Rising Star Trumpet & Arranger: Amir ElSaffar
Vibraphone: Stefon Harris
(Fast forward the player to 17:38 to hear Stefon talk about the SF Jazz Collective playing the music of Horace Silver with Dan Polletta)