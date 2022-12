Watercolorist Darius Steward often feels like he's living in different worlds. One is grounded by his deep connection to the place where he grew up – in the city of East Cleveland with a loving mom in humble surroundings. The other is the place he's at today, a world of formality, higher education, political correctness and social norms. Through the universal language of art, he connects these experiences in hopes of sparking a conversation about race, values and culture.