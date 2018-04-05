Making It: Bertman Mustard Has A Long History With Baseball

MAKER: Michael Mintz

BUSINESS: Bertman Original Ball Park Mustard, the official mustard of the Cleveland Indians since 1925.

HOW IT STARTED: For Michael, the name Mintz has always meant mustard. His brother, Randy Mintz, created Cowboy By Choice Rodeo Kick, an award-winning spicy mustard. While working in the mustard business, Michael and Randy met the Bertman family, who were “ready to pass on the baton.” “Bertman was a family owned company,” Michael says. “That was very appealing to me. Our family is very traditional and I’m working with my brothers.”

HOW IT’S MADE: Bertman’s brown spicy mustard was first made in Joe Bertman’s garage. Nearly one hundred years later, the mustard served at Progressive Field remains Bertman's. “It’s a number one mustard seed,” Michael says. “It also has a little bit of a secret sauce. It’s a trade secret.”

BALL PARK VS. STADIUM: Bertman calls itself “the original ball park mustard,” but Stadium Mustard fans beg to differ. If the two mustards taste similar, it’s because Bertman and Stadium Mustard used the exact same recipe until 1982. According to some fans, Bertman's is sweeter than Stadium Mustard.

ON CHIEF WAHOO: The Cleveland Indians are phasing out Chief Wahoo on their uniforms, but what about on bottles of Bertman mustard? Several Bertman mustard sauces feature Chief Wahoo on them, but Michael says that may change next season. “Whatever the Indians feel is appropriate, we are going to take their lead. What they think is best, we’re going to follow that.”