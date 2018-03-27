How to Attend Kusama’s ‘Infinity Mirrors’ at Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art is preparing for a visiting exhibition unlike any other to date.

The museum expects record crowds due the popularity of contemporary Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and her “Infinity Mirror Rooms.”

Yayoi Kusama with recent works in Tokyo, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

The 89-year-old artist created these rooms, often filled with mirrors, lights and polka dots, beginning in 1965.

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” currently on view in Toronto, comes to Cleveland July 7- September 30. The touring exhibit celebrates her body of work from six decades. It also includes her sculptures and paintings. The Cleveland show features seven "Infinity Mirror Rooms."

Installation view of Infinity Mirror Room, Phalli's Field, 1965, in Floor Show, Castellane Gallery, New York, 1965. © Yayoi Kusama

Securing admission to the run in Cleveland requires planning, and the museum expects to sell all 100,000 tickets, according to Elizabeth Bolander, director of audience services and insights.

“We have had people calling us asking for ticketing information from all over the Unites States ever since it was announced we were a part of the tour,” she said.

Only a couple of people enter the rooms at a time. Visitors have about 20-30 seconds in each room, which Bolander said is Kusama’s intention for the experience.



All the Eternal Love I Have for the Pumpkins, 2016. © Yayoi Kusama

While general admission to the museum is free, this is a ticketed exhibition with timed visits. The museum opens sale to the public by phone and online April 16 at 9 a.m.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for kids ages 6-17 and free for children under the age of five. Tickets also are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Museum members have the first opportunity to secure free tickets (included with membership), although there are restrictions. The number of tickets members can claim is limited based on membership level. Members donating $1,000 or more annually can book advance tickets April 2-6. All other members can reserve advance tickets from April 9- 13. Museum memberships also must be current as of April 5 and remain active through the end of the exhibit to quality for those early tickets.

The museum plans to release some tickets, withheld from presale, weekly during the run of the exhibition for visit times on Mondays.