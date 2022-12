According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, each year approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter U.S. shelters. To bring awareness to this issue and reduce the number of abandoned animals, Pawsitive Ohio, an animal rescue organization, teamed up with some four-legged friends to produce art. "Shake: Shades of Gray" is on view at the Massillon Museum from March 9 - 25 and the Canton Museum of Art from April 10 - 20.